The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in connection with a shooting that took place in Forest Hills on the evening of Monday, Jan. 3.
Police said officers from the 112th Precinct responded at about 9:30 p.m. to a 911 call to the area near 112-41 72 Road, a six-story apartment building.
Upon arriving at the scene officers found a male victim, 51, who was suffering from single gunshot wounds to his chest and one arm. The man was transported by EMS personnel to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was reported to be in stable condition.
No arrests had been made as of the Chronicle’s deadline on Wednesday, and police said their investigation is continuing.
Anyone who has information on the incident is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.