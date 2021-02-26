Man reportedly kills mother with machete

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the man wanted for the slashing death of a 78-year-old Queens Village woman on Wednesday evening.
Published reports state that Osvaldo Diaz, 45, is the son of Maria Diaz, who was found slashed to death inside her residence at 218-44 Hillside Ave. The Daily News reported that a machete was found near her body.
Osvaldo Diaz is described as a male Hispanic, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. The NYPD has released a mug shot of Diaz.
There is a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest according to the Twitter page of the 105th Precinct.
Police say the crime took place at abut 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 24, and that Osvaldo Diaz fed the scene on foot. Maria Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. People also can call the 105th Precinct Detective Squad at (718) 776-9252. All tips are strictly confidential.
