A man was killed after being struck on the Long Island Expressway near Exit 19 Monday morning, police said.
Upon arrival, police saw the unidentified man unconscious and unresponsive, with severe body trauma lying on the roadway on the Rego Park-Corona border. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined the man was within the westbound travel lanes of the LIE in the vicinity of Exit 19, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, which fled the location upon impact.
He was discovered in the right travel lane.
There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.
(1) comment
Here's a common sense lesson for everyone: The LIE is meant for motor vehicles. It is not a pedestrian walkway. In the case of man vs. motor vehicles - motor vehicle ALWAYS wins.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.