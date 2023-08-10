An East Elmhurst man was arraigned on charges of killing his mother and brother, the latter of whom’s body was found wrapped up on the street in bedding and a garbage bag, the Queens District Attorney’s Office announced Aug. 2.
Roscoe Danielson, 40, of 104th Street, was indicted on 18 counts: two of murder in the second degree, three of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, two of criminal possession of a firearm, six of tampering with physical evidence, three of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and one each of concealment of a human corpse and endangering the welfare of a child.
Danielson allegedly shot his brother, Kyle, 31, and stabbed his mother, Cheryl Myrick, 58. He was seen on video the morning of July 5 dragging what turned out to be his brother’s corpse down the block and leaving it on the sidewalk, according to the DA’s Office.
Later that night, police with a search warrant recovered a gun and knife from his possession. The next day they found his mother’s body in the apartment.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
