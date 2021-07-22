The NYPD is investigating the death of a 29-year-old Brooklyn man after he was run over while apparently lying down in a crosswalk last Sunday.
Police at the 104th Precinct said it was unknown why Jose Flores-Sanchez of Green Avenue was lying on his back in the crosswalk at the intersection of Menahan Street and Cypress Avenue at 2:37 a.m.
According to the preliminary report from the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad, the driver of a 2015 Toyota Sienna was heading south on Cypress and stopped at a red traffic light. When the light turned green, the driver, a 64-year-old man, made a left turn to head to go east on Menahan and struck Flores-Sanchez.
The driver stayed at the scene.
Police responding to a 911 call found Flores-Sanchez laying his backpack face up. He was in a marked crosswalk.
EMS personnel transported him to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No charges or summonses have been issued, and the investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.