A man in his 60s was killed by a falling tree in Briarwood Tuesday afternoon, media outlets reported.
The uprooted tree landed across the roof of a white vehicle the man was sitting in on 84th Drive at around 1 p.m. as Tropical Storm Isaias raced through the region with damaging winds. Authorities said the man, whose name was not released, died at the scene, according to the Daily News.
Police did not immediately respond to a request for information.
-David Russell
