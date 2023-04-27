A Jackson Heights man who plunged a knife into his wife 27 times and then stabbed himself repeatedly, all as their teenage daughter tried to stop the slaughter, pleaded guilty to murder April 26, the Queens District Attorney’s Office announced the next day.
Carmelo Mendoza, 44, faces 18 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the July 3, 2020 bloodbath, the office said. He is to be sentenced May 11.
The incident began in the early morning when Mendoza argued with his wife, Yaquelin Collado, 45, in their 34th Road bedroom, according to the charges cited by the DA’s Office. The fight continued in a hallway and then the kitchen.
Hearing her mother’s screams, the couple’s 19-year-old daughter rushed toward them and saw her father repeatedly stab the victim in the chest, neck and torso. The younger woman tried to stop the onslaught by throwing things at her father and pushing him off her mother.
Mendoza fell but got back up and kept stabbing his wife, who told her daughter, “I’m dying; get out of here.” The younger woman, whose leg was injured during the attack, ran out of the apartment, banging on neighbors’ doors and calling 911 and her boyfriend.
When police arrived, they found Mendoza lying on top of Collado, who was in a pool of blood, with the knife nearby. The killer had stabbed himself multiple times in the abdomen. Both were taken to an area hospital, where Collado was pronounced dead and her killer was treated for his injuries.
“This argument, which turned deadly, was a horrific ordeal unfortunately witnessed by the victim’s 19-year-old daughter, who tried in vain to stop the brutal attack,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a prepared statement. “I hope this resolution brings the grieving family some closure.”
Collado had a Facebook page with a number of photos of herself and others, but there are no posts, at least publicly visible, since July 29, 2012.
In her final post, she writes, “Feliz dias de los padres para todo k dios le de muchas bendisiones y muchas salud,” which Facebook translates as “Happy fathers day to all may god give you many blessings and health.”
