Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man they say assaulted a 13-year-old boy at a subway station last week.
The perpetrator “engaged in a verbal dispute” with the teen and then pushed him to the ground and punched him in the face, causing a cut, police said. The youngster was taken to Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition, they said. The incident occurred at about 4:10 p.m. July 20 at the 61 Street-Woodside 7 train station.
Police did not describe the alleged assailant but provided two photos; one is included here. The man was wearing a backpack and a yellow sleeveless T-shirt or tank top with two horizontal stripes and a word that ends in “town” emblazoned across the front.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
