Police on Thursday charged the man they say killed Forest Hills mother of two Orsolya Gaal by stabbing her 58 times early last Saturday morning.
David Bonola, 44, of 114th Street in South Richmond Hill, was charged a little before 1 a.m. with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD said.
Bonola is a handyman who was having an affair with Gaal, police said. He reportedly went to her home late last Friday night or early Saturday morning, they argued and he killed her.
Gaal’s body was discovered in a duffle bag on the side of the road Saturday morning.
Bonola screamed an obscenity at the press as he was escorted out of the 112th Precinct Thursday afternoon.
At a press conference Thursday morning at the 112th, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig sought to reassure the public.
“I want to assure residents of Forest Hills and the public that there are no outstanding suspects at this time.”
Police have been using neighborhood security cameras, cell phone data, bank card records and eyewitness accounts to determine Gaal’s whereabouts and movements in the hours before her killing. She reportedly had gone to the city with friends to see a performance and then went alone to a bar near or on the lively Austin Street strip.
Essig said police were canvassing for more video footage when they observed Bonola.
“He voluntarily came back to the 112th Precinct and made incriminating statements,” Essig said, enough for police to file charges.
“The investigation is still preliminary,” he said. “There is still a lot of work let to do.”
Essig and investigators confirmed that Gaal and Bonola had been having an affair for about two years.
“They had been off and on,” said Deputy Chief Julie Morrill, commanding officer of detectives in Patrol Borough Queens North. “They were broken up and reunited in April, and their relationship was considered at an end.”
Essig confirmed that Gaal went Lincoln Center on April 15, took the train home and then spent time in an unspecified area bar or restaurant. He also confirmed that Bonola was a handyman who had done work at the home on and off for about two years.
“We believe she arrived home at around 12:20 a.m. [Saturday morning],” Essig said. “We also believe Mr. Banola arrives between 12:30 and 12:40 a.m. He was let in voluntarily or uses a key that he knew was kept in the barbecue.”
Lt. Timmy Thompson of Queens North Homicide said police believe a conversation about their relationship and domestic issues, was struck up before what Essig termed a heated argument in the basement.
“A knife is brandished, a violent struggle ensues, resulting in our victim being stabbed ruthlessly and brutally in excess of 55 times,” Essig said. “And, as video showed, he was seen rolling the body down the sidewalk, leaving a bloody trail through the streets of Forest Hills.”
Morrill said the knife that was recovered is consistent with others in the house.
Gaal’s body was found by a civilian just before 8 a.m. at Metropolitan Avenue near the overpass from the Jackie Robinson Parkway in a hockey equipment bag that belonged to one of her sons.
Essig said police believe Bonola fled through Forest Park, where investigators discovered a jacket they believe he wore during the attack.
Further searches allegedly recovered bloody boots, clothing and bandages.
Essig also said Bonola subsequently sought treatment at an area hospital for injuries to his hands.
Deputy Chief Kevin Maloney said police sought and obtained a warrant for things such as potential DNA evidence, photographs of Bonola’s injured hands and related evidence.
Morrill confirmed the existence and content of a widely reported threatening text that Gaal’s husband received after the crime, threatening him and the rest of the family.
“We believe [the threat] to be completely false,” she said. “In his confession he said as much. We don’t believe the family to be in any danger.”
It was sent from Gaal’s cell phone. Police believe it was sent by Bonola, possibly in an effort to deflect attention from himself.
The NYPD has been offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information on the case. It was not clear if anyone might have contributed information that would earn the money.
Gaal apparently fought her killer, as evidenced by defensive wounds on one hand and forearm reported by multiple print and broadcast outlets.
Her husband, Howard Klein, and their elder son, 17, were visiting the West Coast when the crime occurred. Their younger son, 13, was at home and was questioned by police and then released, media reports said.
Homicide is rare in Forest Hills and the 112th Precinct.
“It’s just terrible,” one neighbor, who declined to give her name, told the Chronicle Tuesday, before many of the details about a person of interest were made public. A woman walking with her tried to put the case in perspective.
“I’m more worried about crime on the subways and crime on the street that I am about crime in the neighborhood,” she said.
Gaal’s body was discovered by someone who had been walking in Forest Park. The Post reported that a man walking his dogs noticed the Bauer hockey equipment bag soaked with blood. The paper said the resident looked inside the bag after his dogs “got agitated.”
The Chronicle was unable this week to find any information online about funeral services for her.
Gaal’s Facebook page was loaded with posts and photos showing a happy life with her family, enjoying holidays such as Christmas and Halloween, traveling to exotic locales, going around Manhattan and lovingly holding her pet dog. Her most recent profile picture shows her on the Long Island City waterfront in a plum-colored blouse, sunglasses jauntily perched on her head, holding the dog tight with one arm, with Midtown skyscrapers and the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge in the background.
Her page has little publicly visible in the “about” section, except that Gaal studied at the Budapest Business School College of International Management and Business and lived in New York.
It also notes that her name is pronounced “OR-shaw-yuh GAWL.”
Now the page is filled with messages of condolence.
“This is so unbelievably sad and horrific! Rip dear Orsolya, may the lord have you in his glory,” said one poster, Carolina Slattery, using shorthand for rest in peace. “Our prayers and thoughts to her whole family!”
Some are in Hungarian.
“Rest in peace Orsi!” reads one from Eva Sch Joszef, according to Google Translate. “I send my sincere condolences to your loved ones.”
Anyone with further information about Gaal’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
UPDATE
This story has been edited to include information from an NYPD press conference at the 112th Precinct on Thursday.
