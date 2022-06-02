The man who murdered Chinese food delivery worker and family man Zhiwen Yan in cold blood April 30 has been arrested, police announced Thursday.
Glenn Hirsch, 51, of 141st Street in Briarwood was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.
According to published reports, Hirsch is the man who had been eyed all along in the murder over his frequent antagonistic interactions with people at the restaurant where Yan worked, Great Wall on Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills.
A handcuffed Hirsch said nothing to reporters Thursday afternoon as detectives escorted him from the 112th Precinct stationhouse to a waiting car as he headed to court.
A small gathering of what appeared to be members of Queens' Asian community stood across the street as he was brought out.
Yan, a married father of three from Elmhurst, was slain on his rounds at the corner of 108th Street and 67th Drive in Forest Hills at about 9:35 p.m.
He was widely described as well-known and beloved in the community, with public figures such as City Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) quickly issuing statements lamenting his death. A memorial of flowers and other offerings immediately sprang up outside Great Wall as well.
A GoFundMe page set up by Yan’s widow, Kunying Zhao, to help her family had a goal of $100,000. As of 1 p.m. Thursday, it had raised $199,035 through more than 3,000 donations, the largest one for $4,000.
A separate fundraiser set up by Frances Kweller, owner of the Kweller Prep tutoring service, brought in $154,160 through 2,600 contributions, with all the money having been donated “to support and stabilize the three children of Zhiwen Yan.”
Yan and Zhao’s children are ages 14, 12 and 2.
Some area residents had been getting impatient with the police over the time it took to make an arrest. The issue was discussed at the May 11 meeting of Community Board 6, attended by the 112th Precinct’s commanding officer, Deputy Inspector Joseph Cappelmann.
Cappelmann said he understood the concerns but that he could not say anything that might undermine the investigation, and he assured residents that dozens of detectives were working the case.
“I understand there is a tremendous amount of frustration in the community, and we really are part of the community in the Police Department,” he said. “I spend as much time here as I do anywhere else. But unfortunately, a public forum is not the place to discuss this case ... At some point, it’s going to be out there. It just can’t be right now.”
Hirsch was arrested at about 8 p.m. Wednesday at his apartment.
This is a developing story and will be updated. It has been edited so far to include more background information prior to the suspect's arrest and his picture after leaving the 112th Precinct after processing; and his address has been updated.
