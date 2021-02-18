A 20-year-old Bronx man was indicted on robbery and assault charges for a Jan. 3 attack on an 83-year-old Forest Hills woman, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced last Thursday.
Alhusene Danso was arraigned on a seven-count indictment charging him with robbery in the second degree, assault in the second and third degrees, grand larceny in the fourth degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth and fifth degrees. Danso’s return date is March 25. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.
Katz said the woman was walking on Queens Boulevard near the intersection of 112th Street when Danso jumped out of an SUV and allegedly pushed the elderly woman to the ground, causing her elbow to shatter. The attacker took the victim’s purse which contained a small amount of cash, her cell phone, an ATM card, credit card and her ID. He allegedly got back into the dark-colored vehicle and fled. The woman was treated at an area hospital.
Surveillance video from that day shows Danso allegedly attempting to use the victim’s ATM card at a Bronx bodega.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.