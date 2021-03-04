A Long Island City man was arraigned on assault charges for allegedly attacking two city firefighters, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced last Wednesday.
Clarence Smith, 37, was arraigned last Tuesday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Michelle Johnson on a complaint charging him with second-degree assault and second-degree harassment. Smith was ordered to return March 29. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.
The firefighters were responding to an emergency call at 41-03 10 St. around 2:20 p.m. Feb. 22. While they were giving medical assistance to an individual, Smith allegedly approached one of them and yelled at her to “get out of the way.” He then allegedly grabbed her, pushed her against a wall repeatedly and took a swing at her.
A second firefighter approached Smith to intervene. He became embroiled in a scuffle with Smith, who allegedly forced him against a wall and spit in his face.
Both firefighters were taken to an area hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released. Smith later surrendered to police at the 114th Precinct.
