The candidate challenging Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria) for the Democratic nomination on the 36th Assembly District has picked up a high-profile endorsement.
Zohran Mamdani, who announced his candidacy in December, is running, among other things, on criminal justice reform. His campaign announced Monday that he has the endorsement of Tiffany Cabán, who came within a whisker of defeating Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in the Democratic primary last year.
Mamdani is a housing counselor and worked on Cabán’s campaign through the Democratic Socialists of America.
“As a public defender, I worked with clients every day who lost their freedom because of a racist mass incarceration system. As a housing counselor, Zohran works with families who are losing their homes to a system that puts profits over people. I’m supporting him because I know he’ll put people first,” Cabán said in a statement issued by the campaign.
Simotas first took office in 2011. She chairs the Assembly’s task force on Women’s Issues, and has written numerous laws protecting the victims and survivors of sexual assault.
The primary is on June 23.
Financial disclosure reports filed with the state’s Board of Elections in January showed Simotas had raised more than $100,000 for the reporting period and had more than $98,000 on hand. Mamdani has raised more than $57,000 with nearly $45,000 in the bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.