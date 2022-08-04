Dignitaries gathered in Glendale at the Brooklyn border on July 29 to cut the ribbon at the newly refurbished intersection of Highland Boulevard and Vermont Place, at an entrance to Highland Park.
The upgrades were crafted to make it safer for pedestrians to access the park and the Ridgewood Reservoir from Brooklyn and southern Queens.
Participants included Queens Borough Commissioner Michael Dockett from the Department of Parks and Recreation, left, Councilman Bob Holden, Councilwoman Sandy Nurse of Brooklyn, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, city Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, Queens Borough DOT Commissioner Nicole Garcia, third from right, and Gretha Suarez, second from right, the Queens borough planner for the DOT.
— Michael Gannon
