In the finest tradition of the theater, the show must go on — even if it takes two years.
Maggie’s Little Theater — home base St. Margaret Parish Hall on 79th Place in Middle Village — will have auditions for the famed musical “Kiss Me, Kate” on March 24 and March 26, just over two years to the day that the troupe was forced to shut down for the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rehearsals start in April and seven shows will run between July 9 and 24.
Jim Gillespie, president of the theater company’s board, remembers March 20, 2020 very clearly.
“We were actually in our final dress rehearsal for an original review called ‘The Envelope, Please,’” Gillespie said. “Our final dress rehearsal and the governor said ‘Yeah, no, we’re not doing anything anymore.’”
Community theater groups across Queens found themselves in the same boat, with stages left bare everywhere.
“Kiss Me, Kate” is based on William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” with music and lyrics by Cole Porter. It won the first Tony award for best musical back in 1949. And the show was in the troupe’s plans even before Covid struck.
“Right after ‘The Envelope, Please’ closed, we would have had auditions for ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ in April,” Gillespie said.
Then came spring 2021, and things looked like they might be clearing up.
“We had planned to do an old-time radio show, a combination of an Abbott and Costello skit and ‘War of the Worlds,’” Gillespie said. “It was going to be small cast, something we could do quickly to get us back up and running because the disease began slowing down. Then what happened was Omicron hit.”
The 12-year-old theater company pulled back, put the radio play in its back pocket and decided to reopen with a bang.
“We always do musicals,” Gillespie said. “We’re doing ‘Kiss me, Kate.’ We’ve done ‘Man of LaMancha.’ We’ve done ‘The Addams Family.’ [Kiss Me, Kate] is well-known, and it’s also one of the best shows out there.”
Auditions are from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, and from 6:30 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at 66-05 79 Place. All must be vaccinated, and are asked to prepare a song from the show or one of a similar style. Wear comfortable shoes for a small dance routine, and bring sheet music in the appropriate key if using a song not in the show.
And Gillespie noted that Maggie’s likes to put the “community” in community theater. He said people who do not want to perform can contact the troupe about volunteering in some other way. It will welcome stagehands or those who want to work backstage. They will welcome those who want to work on costumes or have mechanical or technical skills and are handy with tools.
“If you want to paint or throw a hammer, the more the merrier,” Gillespie said. “If we have 10 people, that’s better than five.”
Potential performers or volunteers can find more information online at maggieslittletheater.org, or by email at maggieslittletheater@gmail.com.
Performance dates are July 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24. Tickets will be $20, or $18 for seniors 65 and older and children under 12.
