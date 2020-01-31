“You guys work Bed-Stuy. You’re not supposed to be in Ridgewood.”

That line in “The French Connection” is said to detectives Popeye Doyle and Buddy Russo as they tell their superior about a drug deal they think is in the works.

The classic cop thriller from 1971 was shown at the Onderdonk House last Sunday to kick off its “Made in Ridgewood” series, highlighting films made in the area.

At the top, Linda Monte, left, and Molly Grattan of the Greater Ridgewood Historical Society introduce the movie. Above, Grattan, right, gives a presentation comparing locations in the film to how they look today.

Other movies upcoming in the series include “Brighton Beach Memoirs” and “The Wrong Man.”