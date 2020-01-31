  • January 31, 2020
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Made in Ridgewood

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 10:30 am

Made in Ridgewood 0 comments

“You guys work Bed-Stuy. You’re not supposed to be in Ridgewood.”

That line in “The French Connection” is said to detectives Popeye Doyle and Buddy Russo as they tell their superior about a drug deal they think is in the works.

The classic cop thriller from 1971 was shown at the Onderdonk House last Sunday to kick off its “Made in Ridgewood” series, highlighting films made in the area.

At the top, Linda Monte, left, and Molly Grattan of the Greater Ridgewood Historical Society introduce the movie. Above, Grattan, right, gives a presentation comparing locations in the film to how they look today.

Other movies upcoming in the series include “Brighton Beach Memoirs” and “The Wrong Man.”

QueensChronicle.com

Posted in on Thursday, January 30, 2020 10:30 am.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

© Copyright 2020, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]