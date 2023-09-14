Members of Friends of MacDonald Park and other volunteers will gather in Forest Hills from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 23, to plant, weed, spruce up and collect litter at the Queens Boulevard park.
Students from St. John’s University will be participating for their University Service Day. Personnel from the city Department of Parks and Recreation also will be on hand.
The cleanup will take place rain or shine with the exception of a hurricane.
All who are interested in volunteering are welcome to attend. Gloves, tools and water will be provided.
