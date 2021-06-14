He allegedly has no license, no insurance and no registration, but authorities allege that Erik Chimborazo had more than enough to drink before a crash that killed a married father of three in Maspeth early Sunday morning.
Chimborazo could be facing up to 15 years in prison for his alleged role in the death of Lyft driver Hussein Mohammed, 47, of Borough Park, Brooklyn, whose car police said was struck as he drove through a green light at the intersection of Fresh Pond Road and Eliot Avenue.
Chimborazo, 22, has been charged second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and second-degree vehicular manslaughter according to the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
He also was second-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating an automobile without an inspection certificate, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and operating a motor vehicle without a license when arraigned Monday morning before Queens Criminal Court Judge Karen Gopee.
Chimborazo is accused of running a red light while speeding just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Eliot Avenue and Fresh Pond Road in Maspeth, striking a Toyota Rav4, killing Mohammed and injuring his passenger.
“The rules of the road exist to save lives,” Katz said in a press release issued by her office. “As alleged, this defendant ignored them and made selfish, illegal decisions from the moment he got behind the wheel of the car, with tragic results. The defendant allegedly drove without a license and without registration, at an unlawfully high speed and twice the legal blood alcohol limit, through a red light. Now, a hardworking family man is dead, his widow, children and community are in mourning and the defendant faces justice in the Courts.”
Mohammed was married with three children, ages 14, 7 and 2 according to a Gofundme page established for his family. The page had raised more than $24,000 toward its goal of $100,000 as of Monday afternoon.
According to the NYPD, officers from the 104th Precinct responded to the intersection at 3:53 a.m. Mohammed was unconscious and unresponsive when EMS personnel pulled him from the vehicle and transported him to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.
The initial determination by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad was that Mohammed was driving south on Fresh Pond Road and passing through the intersection when he was hit by an eastbound 2014 Ford Explorer allegedly being driven by Chimborazo.
Katz’s statement said Mohammed had a green light as he entered the intersection. His passenger suffered a broken leg.
Chimborazo was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where Katz’s office said a portable breath test indicted that his blood alcohol level was .16.
(0) comments
