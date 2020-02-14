Lucky winner

Letitia Sanchez was the winner of the $250 gift certificate prize package in the Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District Lucky Shopper Holiday Raffle.
Her sons, Jackson, Maxwell and Justin, are holding her gift certificates and a Myrtle Avenue BID totebag filled with giveaways. Eighteen stores in the Myrtle Avenue BID in Ridgewood provided gift certificates for the raffle.
For more information about the Myrtle Avenue BID’s upcoming events, visit ridgewood-ny.com.
