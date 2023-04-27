Maspeth native and author Maxine Fisher, far right and inset, sparked some memories at the Maspeth Library on April 22.
Fisher read from and discussed her latest book, “Finding Lost Time.” Fisher, who teaches writing and literature at Queens College, also hosts writing workshops at the library.
She spoke to a rapt crowd, exploring aspects of how the brain plays tricks with our memories. In her book, she talks about how smells, sights or colors can sometimes take one back decades, even as far back as childhood, all while one is in the same room, on the same street corner or, in her case, in front of the same building that her great-grandfather might still remember from when he moved there in 1919.
“Finding Lost Time” is available on Amazon. Fisher’s next book coming out shortly, “True Friends,” will be an adaptation of some old fables.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.