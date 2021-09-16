City repair crews were dispatched to Forest Hills quickly on Monday to handle what appeared to be a huge sinkhole that developed in the middle of the intersection of Yellowstone Boulevard and Groton Street, above left and right, that was about three feet deep and almost as large in circumference as the adjacent manhole cover.
The Chronicle could not determine if anyone had lodged complaints with the city, but notified the Departments of Transportation and Environmental Protection and Community Board 6 on Monday morning.
Shortly after 2 p.m. CB 6 notified the Chronicle by email that a repair crew was on site, with temporary repairs in place, at top.
— Michael Gannon
