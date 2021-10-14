Police are asking the public’s help in finding this man who allegedly stabbed a woman in a club early last Saturday.
The incident occurred about 1:10 a.m. at 39-22 108 St., just off Roosevelt Avenue, police said.
The victim, 28, was stabbed in the left side of her stomach and taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens hospital in stable condition, they said.
The attacker fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. He is described as a medium-skinned male, last seen wearing a white Aeropostale shirt and blue baseball cap. Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782).
