When an inconsolable composer loses her newly composed music because of her cat — isn’t it always the cat? — can her love of parks and the animals who reside there come to her rescue?
The answer will be revealed on March 27 in Forest Hills when the musical “Melody and the Missing Music” debuts in shows at 1:30 and 3 p.m. in the parish hall of Our Lady of Mercy Church.
The combination live action/chorus/puppet offering will feature the Forest Hills Choir, the group’s Youth Choir and Olivia Smith Grugan as Melody.
The show was created by Forest Hills resident and children’s author David Ezra Stein with music by Sunny Knable.
Stein, a puppeteer, has written 19 books and is working on a new one, “Don’t Worry, Murray,” about a dog who worries about too many things.
He will bring Melody’s cat, Krumholtz, to life. He said the genesis of the play was when Ben Anderson, musical director for the Forest Hills Choir, approached him and Knable about commissioning a new work.
“We’d worked with him before,” Stein said.
Stein said early ideas had been with him before the pandemic. “I had some ideas in my sketchbook,” he said.
He decided that the surroundings he wanted for his main character were remarkably like the Queens Botanical Gardens in Flushing, thus the location was set.
Back home, Melody enters her work into a computer before Krumholtz traipses across the keyboard to seemingly lose the work forever.
A video trailer describing the play and the Forest Hills Choir — and acquainting ticket buyers with Krumholtz — can be found at youtu.be/fIb_2cJW308.
The site also has a link to a GoFundMe site, where organizers are trying to raise $5,000 in order to allow them to bring the play to schools and community organizations in the future.
They also hope to be able to license the play so that it can be shown anywhere rather than just in the city and surrounding areas.
As of the Chronicle’s production deadline on Wednesday the effort had raised $4,219. Contributors were looking forward to the show.
“This is absolutely delightful, and just what we need to have as we get through Covid together,” said Misa Sawada.
The parish hall is at 70-02 Juno St. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online on the website of the Forest Hills Choir at fhchoir.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.