A city and nation reeling from a deadly virus pandemic, an economy crushed in response to it, sharp divisions over race and policing, mass protests and widespread looting got two bits of good news on Friday.
For the first time since March 11, there were no confirmed deaths caused by the coronavirus in New York City over a 24-hour period — June 3, the last day for which data are available. There were, however, three “probable” deaths from the disease the virus causes, COVID-19, according to the data, maintained by the city Health Department. On the prior day, there was one confirmed death and 18 probable ones, and on the day before that, the numbers were 11 and 22, respectively.
The New York Post reported City Hall spokeswoman Avery Cohen as saying, “In the face of extraordinary challenges, New Yorkers have gone above and beyond to keep each other safe throughout the crisis. With hope on the horizon, we will continue to do everything we can to reopen safely without losing sight of the progress we’ve made.”
The Queens Chronicle asked the mayor’s press office to confirm the quote, and to specify whether it was given directly in response to the lack of a confirmed coronavirus death on Wednesday, but did not hear back immediately.
Both city and state have seen a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths from their peak in early and mid-April, one that has been getting more rapid lately. Whether the last week of mass protests over racial injustice and police brutality, in which thousands of people have been marching in close quarters and shouting, spewing water droplets from their mouths through the air, will cause a spike in infections is a question that will take some time to answer, due to the contagion’s incubation period.
More good news came from the federal government, which reported that the national unemployment rate had fallen 1.4 percentage points to 13.3 percent in May, with an increase of 2.5 million jobs recorded.
“These improvements in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it,” Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner William Beach said in an announcement. “In May, employment rose in several major industry sectors, with the largest gains in leisure and hospitality, construction, education and health services, and retail trade. By contrast, employment in government continued to decline sharply.”
The figures were not broken down by state, region or municipality; about 2.5 percent of the U.S. population lives in New York City. The latest monthly unemployment rates available for the five boroughs are from April; they showed joblessness at 14.6 percent citywide and 16.4 percent in Queens. Those data were provided by the state Department of Labor.
The number of people filing initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 30, the most recent available, was 85,479 statewide, down from 195,948 the previous week but up from 13,379 during the same week in 2019, for an increase of 539 percent. The highest increase among the state’s 10 economic regions was in New York City, which saw claims jump 731 percent year to year.
Among the four sectors in which employment rose the most nationwide in May, not all are yet allowed to operate in the city under the restrictions on commerce and freedom of movement Gov. Cuomo issued in March to restrain the coronavirus. But construction work that had not been deemed essential and curbside retail sales at stores also not considered vital by the governor can begin again in the city on Monday.
The interconnected nature of commercial activity leaves unclear what impact an improving national jobs situation will have on the city, which suffered disproportionately from the coronavirus and saw substantial destruction of stores during widespread rioting and looting that was curbed after Mayor de Blasio imposed an 8 p.m. curfew starting Tuesday. It lasts through Sunday.
