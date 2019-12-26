Longtime MidVille civic leader honored

Lorraine Sciulli, the longtime vice president of the Juniper Park Civic Association and a member of Community Board 5 for more than 20 years, was honored with a street co-naming in Middle Village at 77th Street and 62nd Avenue last Thursday.

“I know she’s watching this somehow and appreciates it,” said John Sciulli, her husband for 63 years before her death in 2017.

“She’s second-in-command up there,” said Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village).

Holden said he and Sciulli saw each other “more than our spouses.”

“She deserves so much more than just a sign on a pole,” Holden said. “But the sign on the pole will tell future generations, long after we’re all gone,” who she was and they’ll be able to research her life.

He remembered Sciulli joking with him once, “When I go, you’re going to actually put a statue in the park, right?”

Holden’s wife, Amy, is Sciulli’s niece.

Sciulli encouraged Holden to become involved with the JPCA in the late 1980s. After initially being uninterested, Holden joined and became the president two years later. He said she would have been on his City Council staff if she were still alive.

“I wouldn’t be standing here if it wasn’t for Lorraine and my life would be very different,” Holden said.

Sciulli was a Middle Village resident since 1939 and grew up adjacent to Juniper Valley Park. Her parents were some of the earliest JPCA members. She attended Resurrection Ascension Grammar School.

“If it wasn’t for her, we’d all be still there,” said John Killcommons, who said she was the smartest student in the class.

She attended Grover Cleveland High School. Sciulli worked for an investment counsel firm for about 15 years, was an associate and registered representative in the National Association of Security Dealers and held a real estate license at one point.

Holden said a bill had to go through the City Council for the honoring to take place.

“Usually there’s some questions on the people,” he said. “They vet them, they look at them. Nobody had to look up Lorraine.”

Holden noted her work for the Juniper Berry Magazine, specifically a story she wrote on Fairyland Park, an amusement park in Elmhurst. The lawmaker said it was difficult to find information on the subject prior to her article.

Part of her duties for the magazine was to collect money from advertising businesses.

“When the storekeepers didn’t pay up, we sent Lorraine,” Holden said.

The lawmaker pointed out her willingness to be outspoken.

“Nowadays, we really need her to tell the truth and to say how we feel and protect our neighborhood in battles against this, that and the other thing,” Holden said.

She began her affiliation with the JPCA around 1980. Sciulli served as first vice president, was editor and advertising manager for the Juniper Berry and was chairwoman of the membership committee.

JPCA president Tony Nunziato called her the “guardian of the park.”

“Her favorite candy, which I used to buy her all the time, told you a lot about Lorraine,” he said. “She was good and did plenty.”