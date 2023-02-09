Police are looking for two women wanted for stealing credit cards from lockers at the Planet Fitness gym at 107-02 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills three times in eight days.
Police said all three incidents took place during business hours. The women entered the gym at 12:05 p.m. on Jan. 24; at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 29; and at 3 p.m. on Jan. 31. In each case credit cards were removed from members’ lockers and used to make unauthorized transactions.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.