Locker room looters 1
PhotoS COURTESY NYPD

Police are looking for two women wanted for stealing credit cards from lockers at the Planet Fitness gym at 107-02 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills three times in eight days.

Police said all three incidents took place during business hours. The women entered the gym at 12:05 p.m. on Jan. 24; at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 29; and at 3 p.m. on Jan. 31. In each case credit cards were removed from members’ lockers and used to make unauthorized transactions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.

All tips are strictly confidential.

