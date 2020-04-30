In keeping with limiting the spread of the coronavirus, someone took to covering the mouth of Capt. Gerald MacDonald, a World War I veteran and former Forest Hills resident, in the park that bears his name.
Meanwhile on Burns Street, a message shows gratitude for essential workers who have continued to get the job done during the pandemic.
—David Russell
