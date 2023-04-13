The New York Blood Center needs blood donors of all types in order to close the gap during a critical shortage. Blood is needed for surgery, cancer patients, accident victims and new mothers and babies, among others.
Information is available at nybc.org. Upcoming drives include:
• Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, at 31-29 60 St. in Woodside;
• Sunnyside Jewish Center, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, at 40-20 47 Ave. in Sunnyside;
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29; and 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale;
• St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, in the parish center at 39-60 57 St. in Woodside;
• Our Lady of Mercy Church, 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, at 70-01 Kessel St. in Forest Hills; and
• Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at 102-01 66 Road in Forest Hills.
