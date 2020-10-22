Democrat and Republican platforms these days couldn’t be more different, but one thing incumbent District 11 state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) and insurgent challenger Elisa Nahoum could agree on is that the city education system is in need of major government help.
“I know that the [Department of Education] is grappling with unprecedented times and dealing with issues that no one’s had to deal with before, so I understand they have a very difficult job, but there have been too many errors we’ve seen in the last few months, such as the politicalization of reopening for in-person learning and the failure to bring remote learning to where it should be,” Liu said, noting that education has been his No. 1 priority since long before the pandemic and what had inspired him to start his political career in the City Council in 2002.
In his bid for re-election, Liu plans to pursue additional funding for public schools, especially following the City Council’s decision to slash the DOE’s 2021 budget by $180 million. Liu, who serves as the Senate Education Committee chairperson, strongly opposes the city’s plan to get rid of Gifted and Talented programs and promises to protect specialized high school admissions, an objective his opponent, first-time candidate Nahoum also shares.
“You get rewards for working hard. You have great results from working hard,” Nahoum, a Flushing High School graduate, said. The brokerage banker-turned-real estate agent plans to expand access to charter schools, which Mayor de Blasio has shown little support for.
“They’re a little smaller and nicely designed for students who feel they need that type of environment,” she said. “It’s very important because in my district parents are very educationally oriented [and] concerned.”
The Keller Williams real estate agent was inspired to throw her hat in the ring for the Senate seat after witnessing the effects the pandemic had on landlords, many of whom have not collected rent from tenants since Gov. Cuomo ordered evictions for nonpayment suspended in March. The economic turmoil reminded Nahoum of the 2008 recession and, combined with her dissatisfaction with the 2019 bail reform laws, prompted her to run for office.
“Bail reform has to be fixed immediately ... When the law is broken, everything is broken ... There’s no consequences. Right now we’re out of control,” Nahoum said, citing modification of the reforms as the No. 1 priority of her candidacy. “It has to be redone, it will be reasonable, but it’s not going to cater to the criminals. Right now it caters to the criminals and we’re the victims.”
Liu voted in favor of the reforms and continues to stand by the decision, though he agrees that refinement for which crimes are eligible for cashless bail is certain. Some changes had already been made to re-establish some crimes as bail-eligible, such as first-degree vehicular assault, promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child and sex trafficking of a child.
“Bail reform was an administrative improvement and, like with any large set of improvements, its first enactment later would be refined,” he said. “Bail is not a sentence. Criminals are not put out on bail; suspects are given the opportunity to post bail to wait at home for their court date.”
For Nahoum, the issue of bail reform is closely related to another platform point — refunding the police. The City Council’s fiscal year ’21 budget that slashed DOE funding also transferred $1 billion of the NYPD’s funding toward educational and social services following protests.
“I stand with the police 150 percent,” she said. “Think about it — if you were attacked having a job that you were told to do but can’t really do it, how would you feel? ... Morally, emotionally they’re crushed, and you can’t have that either because their motivation goes away.”
Following the death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, many protesters called for NYPD funding redistribution toward stronger social worker services so that mental health and drug abuse experts could respond to related calls rather than police, who may escalate the situation to violence. Nahoum believes taking the opposite action would prevent deaths such as Prude’s — funneling more funding into the agency to better educate officers to handle similar situations. If elected, Nahoum seeks to connect the NYPD to a potential program that would educate the community and public school children about the opioid crisis and the dangers of drugs.
If elected for a second term, Liu hopes to tackle environmental concerns made even more prevalent following Tropical Storm Isaias, which left constituents without power and surrounded by downed trees for weeks.
“This should not be allowed much longer, defying international norms on environmental protections,” Liu, who voted for the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act that was signed into law in July 2019, said. “Our goal is to get to zero emissions in the coming years ... Climate change is having a very real effect on our daily lives, and the state of NY can, through regulation, further protect the environment for our children.”
Another priority for Liu, who serves on the Transportation Committee, is improving bus and train access in the “transit desert” that is northeast Queens. He looks forward to bus redesign workshop sessions, which were halted by the pandemic, continuing to fit the needs of the community. The draft route design is “shaky,” and in need of major modification and additional resources for the district, he said.
As for the controversial Main Street busway plan, Liu said the Department of Transportation’s decision to push through during the pandemic came at the worst possible time. “Sometimes government has to be sensitive to what’s happening and not being completely tone deaf. Small businesses, not just in Flushing but everywhere, are struggling to stay alive and in many cases are dying,” he said.
Nahoum could not say where she stands on the issue, but said that the DOT’s decision to install the busway or to drop the plan has to be based on what’s best for the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.