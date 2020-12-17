Community Board 6 voted in favor of a liquor license application for one Forest Hills restaurant and approved renewals for several others during its virtual meeting last Wednesday.
La Boulangerie de Francois, which has been at 109-01 72 Road in Forest Hills since 2011, across from Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, applied for a license.
The business is looking to expand its brunch menu and add prosecco, champagne and wine, according to Elizabeth Newton, chairwoman of the board’s Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Small Business Committee.
Newton said the eatery has 10 tables outside with two chairs at each table and will eventually create a cover.
“They are complying, it appears, from what I observed,” she said.
Four renewals include Austin House at 72-04 Austin St., Umi Sushi at 96-05 Metropolitan Ave., Katsuno Corp. at 103-01 Metropolitan Ave. and Cabana at 107-10 70 Road — known in the area as Restaurant Row.
Newton said none of the locations had problems with the 112th Precinct and that the committee agreed on the application and renewals.
