Several liquor license renewals and applications were heard without complaint by Community Board 5 during its virtual meeting last Wednesday.
Applying for a new liquor license was 681 Seneca Bar Corp. at 681 Seneca Ave. in Ridgewood.
Three establishments applied for liquor license renewals:
• Assembly Bar & Grill, Inc. at 73-02 Cooper Ave. in Glendale;
• Minderbinder Enterprises LLC d/b/a Milo’s Yard at 564 Seneca Ave. in Ridgewood; and
• B & B Expresso Bar Inc. at 66-07 Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewood.
El Buen Sabor Restaurant Corp. at 1070 Cypress Ave. in Ridgewood applied for a new wine and/or beer license.
El Montanero Bakery Restaurant Inc. at 55-21 Myrtle Ave. in Ridgewood applied for a wine and/or beer license renewal. El Montanero intends to apply to upgrade its restaurant wine license to a full on-premise liquor, wine, beer and cider license.
None of the applications faced opposition from the board.
— David Russell
