In the 1981 piece of classic cinema known as “Stripes,” Warren Oates’ Sgt. Hulka famously tells Conrad Dunn’s “Psycho” Soyer, “Lighten up, Francis.”
Now, as the coronavirus crisis continues to blanket New York in an atmosphere of horror, fear and dismay worse than that faced by even the most trepidatious Army recruit, the typically stern-as-a-drill-sergeant Landmarks Preservation Commission is offering Queens residents a chance to lighten up, however briefly.
The LPC on Friday launched an online trivia quiz called “How Well Do You Know Queens Landmarks?” It features a baker’s dozen of questions about historical buildings and neighborhoods across the borough, each one followed by a little bit of history. Just a few of the highlights are the Marine Air Terminal at LaGuardia Airport, Loew’s Valencia Theater in Jamaica and a certain trumpet player’s old house.
“How Well Do You Know Queens Landmarks?” the agency asks in a promo. “Check out our latest quiz http://quiz-maker.com/QY2ULT8 to learn more about #Queens history and #LoveNYCLandmarks while you #stayhome #NYCulture2Go.”
The quiz only takes a few minutes to complete and, if anything, may leave you wanting more. If so, you can find several other New York City quizzes, maps, virtual tours and kids’ activities on the LPC’s Love NYC Landmarks site, www1.nyc.gov/site/lpc/discover/love-nyc-landmarks.page.
May you fare better on the quiz than Sgt. Hulka did on the obstacle course!
