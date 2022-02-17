The Zone 126 food pantry at Long Island City High School opened Feb. 9, helping ensure the nutritional needs of students and families are met in a dignified, healthy, and culturally appropriate way.
Established in 2011, Zone 126 focuses on serving students and families living in the Queensbridge, Astoria and Ravenswood public housing complexes. Five hundred students from the Queensbridge and Ravenswood houses attend LICHS.
Celebrating above are André T. Stith of Zone 126, left, Zone 126 Executive Director Anju Rupchandani, LICHS Student Body President Garrett Morgan Jr., Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán, Student Body Vice President Halima Ait Elhoussine, Zone 126 Board Chair Lynn Grossman, Councilwoman Julie Won and Principal Vivian Selenikas.
Bread baked by the sophomore culinary arts class, inset, will be distributed as part of the pantry’s services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.