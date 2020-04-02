Long Island City has an eclectic economy, reliant on commercial and retail, industry, tech, arts and entertainment and hospitality.
Then, in a state already hit with restrictions on public gatherings, Gov. Cuomo put everyone “on pause” effective March 22, in order to clamp down on the spread of the COVID-19 virus, leaving pretty much only grocery stores, restaurants and other vital services in operation. Many are out of work as a result.
“It’s a totally unprecedented situation,” Elizabeth Lusskin, president of the Long Island City Partnership, said in a telephone interview last week.
“It’s very challenging, but there are lots of ways to support small businesses in Long Island City,” she said.
Restaurants are attempting to make a go with takeout and delivery, and Lusskin said the group is encouraging area residents to take advantage of the convenience while also supporting small businesses.
Branches of the Queens Library and some schools and cultural institutions are making online offerings available.
“Many of our retailers also sell merchandise online,” Lusskin said.
With that in mind the organization is trying to serve as an information resource center for all concerned.
Speaking last week prior to final passage of the federal bailout bill, Lusskin said they were keeping almost as close an eye on Washington, DC as they were on Jackson Avenue or Vernon Boulevard
“We definitely want to get that information, share it with folks and understand it ourselves,” she said.
On a kink the group’s website, licqns.com/COVID19, the LIC Partnership has several subsections dedicated to helping business owners and the community deal with the outbreak.
The website provides a link to grant applications to offset employee salaries and for loans through the Small Business Continuity fund offered through the city’s Department of Small Business Services [see separate story in some editions or online at qchron.com].
There is also is a link for applications to the U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and other funding sources.
For businesses looking to join the fight by manufacturing or supplying materials such as masks, face shields, ventilators and gowns for healthcare facilities, the site offers links to Cuomo’s office at governor.ny.gov/content/procurement-form; and to the city’s Economic Development Corp. atedc.nyc/covid-19-emergency-supply-sourcing-manufacturing.
The links also are suggested for businesses interested in producing or supplying acrylic shields for restaurant and grocery store workers; and delivering groceries and prepared meals to vulnerable members of the city’s population.
Lusskin added that many businesses in the arts [see separate story in some editions or online at qchron.com] as well as nonprofits could use boosts. The website lists a number of charities and arts-based programs that are looking for donations.
They include ACE Programs for the Homeless; Dance Entropy; Flux Factory, which provides affordable space to 50 artists; and GallopNYC, which provides horseback riding and therapeutic programs for those with disabilities and at-risk youths.
Update: This story was edited to give a more direct link to COVID-19-related information and services.
