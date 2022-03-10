Four people were sent to area hospitals after a fire erupted in an apartment building in Long Island City Friday night, the FDNY reported.
The blaze broke out on the fifth floor of 40-02 Vernon Blvd., the Fire Department said. It was reported at 9:13 p.m. and was brought under control at 11:33, the FDNY press office said. In addition to the four people taken to hospitals, one person was treated at the scene.
Press reports said one of the victims was a child, but the Fire Department would not confirm that.
The fire was dispatched as “all hands,” meaning the response included four engines, three ladders, two battalion chiefs, one rescue, one squad and one deputy chief.
The cause is under investigation.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
