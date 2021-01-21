The LGBT Network has completed its move from an old factory in Long Island City’s industrial district to a more accessible and more prestigious address at the iconic Kaufman Astoria Studios.
But don’t blame founder and president David Kilmnick if he’s a little disappointed by the timing.
“The move is done; we have the keys,” Kilmnick told the Chronicle last week in a telephone interview. “Now, like everybody else, we’re waiting for the end of Covid. We haven’t really been in there except to move our things in.”
The organization, now headquartered at 34-12 36 St., offers support, services, advocacy, social activities and connection with social services for members of the LGBT community and their families, as well as people who may be struggling with their identity.
Kilmnick said the decision to move into the heart of the Kaufman Arts District was an easy and practical one, and not just because of the historic ties between the arts and the LGBT community.
“Our original lease was ending, and we’ve been working with Kaufman Astoria Studios for a while,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of things together. It just made sense to do this.”
While the warehouse setting had room aplenty for offices, programming and services, Kilmnick said they sacrificed nothing in that regard.
“We have a little bit bigger space over two floors,” he said.
Kaufman Astoria Studios, the only television and movie back lot in the city, has roots on the site going back 101 years. Its history includes the films of Gloria Swanson and the first two Marx Brothers movies right up to “Sesame Street” and “Law & Order.”
“The LGBT Network is a great addition to the Kaufman Arts District community,” said Kaufman Astoria Studios Vice President Tracy Capune in a press release last week. “The organization serves as a needed resource to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, and has for over two decades. We are thrilled to keep the LGBT Network here in the neighborhood and are glad we can play a small part in helping David Kilmnick and his team continue their work from right here in the Astoria community, and from our historic studios.”
Kilmnick said Covid has not meant ceasing operations.
“We’re still producing about 25 programs virtually each week,” he said. “We’ve had over 93,000 views in eight weeks. We’ve created a voter initiative to get 1,000 people registered to vote. We’ve had different speakers. We’ve had the health commissioner [Dr. Dave Chokshi].”
They also are hoping to soon set up a talk with representatives of Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, creators of one of the Covid-19 vaccines being distributed in the state.
The LGBT Network last year opened an office and service center in Hauppague, LI, and is in the process of building a 75-unit affordable housing complex in Bay Shore, also in Suffolk County.
Kilmnick is eyeing his native Rockaways for the group’s next expansion.
“There are no services for people in the Rockaways,” he said. “Maybe if you come out as a teenager you can take the trip here; but someone in the Rockaways shouldn’t have to schlep all the way to Astoria.”
Further information on existing and future presentations and workshops is available on the group’s website at lgbtnetwork.org. The group can be contacted by phone at (718) 514-2155, or by email at info@lgbtnetwork.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.