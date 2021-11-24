After going away last year because of the pandemic, holiday nights are back in Forest Hills to usher in the holiday season for shoppers and businesses.
Leslie Brown, president of the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce, said funding last year was an issue. This year, according to Brown, the business community stepped up. She thanked Rachel Kellner of Aigner Chocolates and Eileen Arabian of Dee’s Wood Fired Pizza and Kitchen, among their neighboring businesses on Metropolitan Avenue, for their efforts. “Now we have Austin Street, Continental Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue all lit up and ready for the holiday season and holiday shoppers,” Brown said in a press release.
Altogether, nearly 30 businesses throughout the community contributed to light the three business corridors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.