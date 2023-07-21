Hearts were left broken from the Hell Gate to the Golden Gate Friday morning as the death of legendary singer Tony Bennett was announced.
Bennett, Astoria’s most famous son, best known for 1962’s “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” was 96.
Born Anthony Dominick Benedetto on Aug. 3, 1926, at St. John’s Hospital in Long Island City, Bennett grew up in a four-story walkup at 21-15 33 St. His father was grocer John Benedetto and his mother seamstress Anna, nee Suraci, and, according to Wikipedia, he was the first member of his family to be born in a hospital.
Early days
“Bennett grew up listening to Al Jolson, Eddie Cantor, Judy Garland, and Bing Crosby as well as jazz artists such as Louis Armstrong, Jack Teagarden, and Joe Venuti,” the online encyclopedia says. “His uncle Dick was a tap dancer in vaudeville, giving him an early window into show business, and his uncle Frank was the Queens borough library commissioner. By age 10 he was already singing, and performed at the opening of the Triborough Bridge, standing next to Mayor Fiorello La Guardia who patted him on the head.
“Drawing was another early passion of his; he became known as the class caricaturist at PS 141 and anticipated a career in commercial art. He began singing for money at age 13, performing as a singing waiter in several Italian restaurants around his native Queens.”
Bennett quit school at 16 and worked as a copy boy and runner for the Associated Press along with various other jobs. But he always planned a professional singing career.
He was drafted into the Army in November 1944 and sent to Europe. Though Nazi Germany was on its heels, six months of bitter warfare remained and Bennett took part in brutal combat including house-to-house fighting. He later described his position on the front lines as a “front-row seat in hell” and he became a pacifist, writing, "Anybody who thinks that war is romantic obviously hasn't gone through one.”
Discovery and success
After the war, Bennett studied singing technique under the GI Bill. He worked as a waiter and performed when he could. In 1949, the singer Pearl Bailey asked him to open for her in Greenwich Village, at a show attended by Bob Hope. Hope was so impressed he took young Anthony on the road with him and got him to simplify his name to Tony Bennett.
He was signed to Columbia Records the following year and started putting out hits — “Because of You,” “Blue Velvet,” “Rags to Riches” and more. He performed a heavy schedule of shows at the Paramount Theatre before screaming teen fans. He continued to enjoy success even as rock ’n’ roll pushed into the entertainment space occupied by pop songs and standards, famously performing a 44-song show at Carnegie Hall in June 1962 and singing on the first episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” that October.
Earlier that year he had released “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” — as a B side to a song called “Once Upon a Time.”
“The A-side received no attention,” Wikipedia says, “and DJs began flipping the record over and playing ‘San Francisco.’
“It became a hit on the pop singles chart in 1962 and spent close to a year on various other charts, achieving gold record status. It then won the top prize of Grammy Award for Record of the Year, as well as for Best Male Solo Vocal Performance.”
The song became the City of San Francisco’s second official anthem and is played every time the Giants win a ballgame at home. A statue of Bennett was unveiled outside the Fairmont Hotel there in 2016 and a block of Mason Street was renamed Tony Bennett Way in 2018.
Decline and resurgence
Bennett's star dipped in the later sixties and seventies, as he lost his record contract, was relegated to performing mostly in Las Vegas and got hooked on cocaine. But he made a powerful comeback, signing again with Columbia in 1986, releasing acclaimed albums such as “Astoria: Portrait of the Artist” (1990), making major TV appearances and notably connecting with younger audiences by doing things like appearing on MTV — his album “MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett” went platinum and won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.
Bennett’s popularity and wealth continued to grow and he donated much of his time to charity, even earning the nickname “Tony Benefit.” He was honored by the United Nations, appeared in movies, received the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Award and performed with everyone from Billy Joel to Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, Queen Latifah and, most famously, Lady Gaga.
His and Gaga’s album “Cheek to Cheek” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, earning him the Guinness World Record for "oldest person to reach No.1 on the US Album Chart with a newly recorded album,” at the age of 88 years and 69 days.
The Frank Sinatra School and a visit to Forest Hills
Throughout it all, Bennett was a New Yorker who never forgot his Queens roots, not by a long shot.
In December 2000, he addressed guidance counselors and other staffers at what was then Community School District 28 in Forest Hills, pitching them on the planned Frank Sinatra School for the Arts in Long Island City he was establishing.
“Although the official announcement about the new school was held this past Tuesday at the Friars Club in New York, District 28 teachers got a preview of the plans from the man who shows he has a heart of gold for the children of New York,” Queens Chronicle Senior News Editor Betty M. Cooney reported at the time.
The focus of the meeting was on getting talented students in the district to apply to the school, which would be only the second performing arts high school in the city. Bennett was the driving force behind it.
He was introduced to the group by guidance coordinator Leonard Shapiro as “a man who needs no introduction” and “a true American hero who comes from a humble background and is trying to help others.”
“Bennett was greeted with a long round of applause,” Cooney reported. “He told the group he was born and raised in Astoria during the Depression. ‘It was a wonderful community with all races, creeds and philosophies.’ He said that is what makes the United States different for other countries which only have one philosophy. ‘We have many.’”
He said the area was filled with all types of people, blue collar workers, stage hands, teachers, secretaries and writers.
Bennett noted how W.C. Fields, Charlie Chaplain and Mae West, to name some, had started in Astoria.
“We also had a lot of great artists like Harry Belafonte and Paul Newman,” he said.
Bennett, with a smile on his face, said he tried to get into the High School of Music and Art when he was a teen, but he “didn’t pass” and ended up studying at The High School of Industrial Art.
“That turned out to be a blessing,” he said. “They taught everything there and that’s where I learned to paint. All those lessons have helped me to this day.”
Bennett said the theme of the new school should be “The best is yet to come,” which is written on Sinatra’s tombstone.
After the information about the school was distributed, Bennett remained in the auditorium, where he was greeted by his many fans.
