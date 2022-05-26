A man’s death in LeFrak City that was initially reported as a homicide was actually an accident, police said Monday.
Douglas Jones, 35, died last Saturday afternoon in a stairwell at 96-08 57 Ave., one of the buildings in the large Corona complex next to Elmhurst. Police, who responded to a 911 call at about 1:50 p.m., initially thought Jones had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Emergency Medical Services personnel declared him dead at the scene, and police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner would formally determine his cause of death.
On Monday morning, the police sent out an update on the case saying that it was no longer considered a homicide.
“The manner of death has been deemed accidental,” the NYPD said. “The individual’s injuries were determined to not be gunshot wounds, but possibly from a fall from the stairwell where he was found.”
Media reports say Jones was found on the 17th floor, which would put him at or near the top of the building, known as the Copenhagen. Some reports said he lived in a neighboring building in the complex. Asked how they know the death was accidental — that Jones fell and was not pushed — police said the investigation is ongoing.
The site of the incident is within the 110th Precinct, which has seen two homicides this year through May 15, according to the latest available NYPD CompStat figures, compared to one up until the same point last year. The total last year was four. The precinct total for 1990, when homicides in the city peaked at 2,245 (2,262 by some counts, including CompStat) was 36. By 2001, it was down to nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.