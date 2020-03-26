Nathalie Reid made the decision to shut the doors at the end of the month before the coronavirus threw businesses into chaos.
Faced with an expiring lease, the owner of Thyme Natural Market at 81-22 Lefferts Blvd. in Kew Gardens decided it would be better to close than take it on a month-by-month basis through December as the Long Island Rail Road, owner of the Lefferts Boulevard Bridge, awaits proposals on the future of the bridge.
Reid told the Chronicle, taking it month-to-month “is not a good thing for a small business like me,” adding, “I could never have run a small grocery store with that hanging over my head. There’s no way.”
Even a 90-day moratorium on evictions for commercial and residential tenants announced by Gov. Cuomo on March 20 doesn’t help her business.
“It’s protecting me as far as my equipment is concerned but other than that it doesn’t help me in the long run anyway,” Reid said.
She wants to auction off some of the equipment in the store to pick up some extra money but social gathering rules make that difficult.
“Nobody’s going to come to an auction because you can’t assemble more than two people,” Reid said.
It’s been a long battle for business owners in the area. In 2017, the MTA said the span had decayed to the point where it would need to be torn down. Community outrage and advocacy from elected officials saw the LIRR eventually change course and announce it would repair the bridge.
Business owners received a letter late in 2019 that the LIRR, through the MTA Real Estate Department, is formulating a long-term plan for the Lefferts Boulevard Retail Complex, with the LIRR offering the property, as required by law, though a public offering process.
At the end of the lease, the expectation was owners would be allowed to use and occupy locations on a holdover basis.
Mohammed Arif, owner of Reo Chemist at 81-12 Lefferts Blvd., told the Chronicle he’s going to stay on a month-to-month basis and see what happens.
“If they give us a break on the rent I’ll think about it,” he said, adding that it’s “a very sad situation.”
Reid, a “chef first and foremost,” wants to stay in the culinary field, perhaps going back to teaching cooking classes.
“We just couldn’t hold on anymore,” she said, saying that she wanted to stay for loyal customers as well as new ones. “I can’t bankrupt myself to keep things going.”
Reid said she put her heart and soul into the business.
“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” she said. “It was a wonderful experience.”
