Elected officials are urging residents to take the Covid vaccine if they can, with black politicians in particular hoping to alleviate fears given past history.
Borough President Donovan Richards, speaking at a virtual town hall Thursday, referenced the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment, when researchers from the United States Public Health Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided no effective care to black people during a study from 1932 to 1972.
“This history never leaves us and we know that but we want you to know this is not experimentation,” he said. “This is about making sure that you’re safe, that your families are safe, that your friends are safe, that your community is safe.”
Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), who lost her father due to Covid complications, also addressed the historically based fears among blacks about a government medical initiative.
“To those who may be apprehensive because of the history that we share as black people in America and looking at the Tuskegee experiment, remember the Tuskegee experiment was around people who had syphilis who were given a placebo,” she said. “This is totally the antithesis of that experiment. If we don’t know anything else, please know that this vaccine is meant to cure you and keep you from getting sick, not the opposite.”
Adams said it’s like comparing apples and oranges. “If I was eligible, I would take this vaccine tomorrow,” she said.
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) said the electeds need to dispel any concerns.
“People are afraid of the vaccine because of boogeyman conversations that are not based in reality,” he said, adding that minorities helped develop the vaccines as part of the Moderna and Pfizer teams.
“The good thing of the internet is we can reach people virtually,” Comrie said. “The bad thing with the internet is that a lot of foolishness can get put on there and all of a sudden can be thought of as real.”
Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) said the electeds are not “overdoing it” by continuing to give out information.
Her daughter’s best friend, 22 years old, came down with Covid.
“For the young people that are out there thinking that you’re tired of hearing about it, now her friend is experiencing pain, body aches, no sense of smell and no taste,” Hyndman said.
Dr. Madhury Ray, the Covid health equity data lead at the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, also touted the vaccine.
“We don’t get to go back to a life that looks like the life before Covid unless the majority of people, unless almost everybody in New York City who can get the vaccines does get the vaccine,” she said.
The reward of getting the vaccine outweighs the risk, according to Ray, who called vaccines both her “favorite thing” and “the biggest accomplishment of humanity.”
“The risk from Covid is so tremendous,” she said, adding, “The risk of Covid is so much greater than the risks associated with the vaccine.”
Ray said someone who gets a shot might feel “crummy” but that is normal as the immune system is adapting.
“Your body is learning,” she said.
Ray said it is expected that the vaccines will become more widely available by mid-2021 but that “we’re governed by the supply.”
She also said the second wave has been kept under control to a point where the hospitals “are not anywhere near the bad position they were in March and April.”
Ray also reminded people to follow the “Core Four” values in limiting the spread of the virus: staying home if sick, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and practicing healthy hand hygiene.
Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-Far Rockaway) said “Just because the vaccine is out doesn’t mean that we go to sleep and we forget the importance of maintaining those four key and important traits.”
Elected officials also spoke about getting more inoculation sites.
Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) said his 81-year-old mother is eligible but does not have access.
Richards said LaGuardia Airport has offered testing and the Borough President’s Office is working on JFK Airport as well.
Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), who received her first vaccine in January and is getting a second dose Wednesday, said Forest Hills Tennis Stadium is willing to open.
“If we can do something about that, that would be wonderful,” she said.
The lawmaker said many people in her district have a hard time getting the vaccine since the closest place they can go is Hillcrest High School in Jamaica.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) said there is no vaccine site in his district.
“I have a very large senior population,” he said.
Holden’s 96-year-old mother is in the hospital with Covid.
“I can’t see her. I can’t be with her. I can’t hold her hand. I can’t talk to her ... It’s just so heartbreaking ... Not seeing my mom for almost a year is torture,” he said. She had been in a nursing home for most of that time.
Holden called the Covid vaccine “a godsend.”
“I see a lot of people saying, ‘I’m not getting any.’ And that’s a mistake. You should get some,” he said.
Richards said the vaccine is critical in order to get back to some semblance of normalcy.
“We want you to know that this vaccine is safe,” he said.
