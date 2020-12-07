Lawrence Byrne was an accomplished attorney for decades with the U.S. Justice Department, the NYPD and in private practice with a big-name Manhattan law firm.
But he would become known to the public after his younger brother, rookie NYPD cop Edward Byrne, was assassinated on the orders of a jailed drug dealer in February 1988 while protecting a witness in a narcotics prosecution.
The NYPD announced on Monday that Lawrence Byrne, who left private practice to become the NYPD’s deputy commissioner for Legal Affairs in 2014, died on Sunday after an apparent heart attack in his Manhattan home.
“The Police Department family mourns the death of Larry Byrne,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on the NYPD’s Facebook page. “We send our condolences to his family and share in their grief. The Byrne family is one with a tradition of service to the NYPD, and one that has already borne the burden of the line-of-duty death of Larry’s brother, Edward Byrne, who was slain by drug dealers in 1988 at age 22. A generation earlier, Larry’s father served as an officer for 22 years.” Byrne’s late father, Raymond, retired as a lieutenant.
He is survived by his mother, brothers and three sons. Funeral arrangements are being determined.
The NYPD said Byrne was a magna cum laude graduate of Hofstra University who earned his law degree from New York University School of Law. He began his career in law enforcement in 1988, as a federal criminal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.
He additionally served in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. His private practice career included a partnership at Pepper Hamilton LLP, and a managing directorship with Freeh Group International Solutions.
Byrne would return every Feb. 26 to the southwest corner of 107th Avenue and Inwood Street in Jamaica where Eddie Byrne, five days after his 22nd birthday, was guarding the home of a man whom the city will only ever know as Arjune, a man whose family had been threatened and his home firebombed because he dared stand up to drug dealers in South Jamaica.
The 103rd Precinct has marked the anniversary of his death every year without fail, though a good many of the officers now working in the station house on Police Officer Edward Byrne Avenue were not even born when Byrne was killed.
And every other autumn since they became eligible, Lawrence Byrne would force himself to relive his brother’s killing by testify at parole hearings for the four men convicted of killing him.
The drug kingpin who paid them $8,000 is serving a life term in federal prison with no hope of parole.
Back in 2016, Lawrence Byrne told the Chronicle that he never minded, for all he has accomplished, being known primarily as the brother of murdered Police Officer Edward Byrne.
“That’s not a burden," he said. “That’s an honor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.