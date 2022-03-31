Though she and her husband only bought Jones Surgical Co. in Forest Hills 14 years ago, Rita Lieberman feels a connection to its origins in a different era on the northwest corner of Metropolitan and Continental avenues back in the 1950s.
“We’re an old-fashioned mom-and-pop business,” Lieberman said in an interview Tuesday. “Owners here have delivered to people on their way home. We’ve stayed open until all hours because somebody desperately needed ‘fill in the blank,’ whatever the product ... some people have been amazed that we would let them take a product without paying [immediately] ... It was on you to remember what you owed me. My father taught me that years ago.”
On Thursday, March 31, the business will stop its retail sales of medical equipment at 101-21 Metropolitan Ave. and continue the transition to strict wholesale to the professional trades. They are the fourth owners.
“We’re basically closing down the retail aspect of our business,” Lieberman said. “We’ll maintain our wholesale doctors and spas business.”
They will remain in Forest Hills, switching full-time operations to their warehouse.
Lieberman said the decision naturally was not an easy one.
“It’s a combination,” she said. “It’s the economy. It’s Covid. It’s people coming in for our knowledge and then going out and buying a product online. Listen, I understand it — I mean, the writing’s been on the wall for years, but Covid just escalated it tremendously, I’m going to guess by five years, four or five years.”
She said Covid just added to the pressures of the internet, increased operating costs and other stresses on small businesses.
Lieberman will miss their regulars.
“We do appreciate the people who have been loyal to us and the previous generations here,” she said. “They are the real backbone of the community.
“But unfortunately, there comes a time.”
