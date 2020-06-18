The modernization of LaGuardia Airport took another giant step forward last Saturday with the official opening of the new Arrivals and Departures Hall in the largely completed new Terminal B Building. Published reports state American and United Airlines began operations in the building last weekend, though LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the consortium overseeing the $8 billion airport rebuilding, said in a press release that Air Canada and Southwest also will be using the terminal.
Gov. Cuomo was in town June 10 for an early ribbon cutting.
“The opening of the new Arrivals and Departures Hall at Terminal B is the biggest milestone to date in the transformation of LaGuardia Airport into a world-class transportation hub that is worthy of New York State,” Cuomo said in the press release. “As we continue to upgrade and modernize this airport for the 21st century, this new state-of-the-art hall will offer passengers a unique travel experience with new concessions, traveler amenities and art installations by four of the world’s leading artists, while increasing space for passengers to move more safely and efficiently during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Gateway said Terminal B is now 80 percent complete. Opening with the hall is the first of two pedestrian bridges which will connect the hall with two concourses when construction is complete. The one bridge serves gates 40 through 59. The second is expected to be completed next year.
Planes will taxi beneath the two bridges.
Right now the passenger amenities include a Dunkin’ Donuts and restaurants offering fare such as pizza and Mexican food, but will have more than a half dozen choices upon completion.
It also features the works of artists Jeppe Hein, Sabine Hornig, Laura Owens and Sarah Sze.
