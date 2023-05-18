Members of the Israel Center of Conservative Judaism in Fresh Meadows took advantage of the nice weather last Tuesday as dozens gathered for a barbecue to celebrate Lag Ba’Omer. The holiday is traditionally a day of celebration, and represents a break in the mourning period between Passover and Shavuot. As they heard words from ICCJ’s new rabbi, Hillel Lavery-Yisraëli, inset, members enjoyed each other’s company and good food.
