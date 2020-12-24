Residents of the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City got an early start on Christmas Monday, receiving bags of nonperishable groceries.
The food drive was run by Laborers Local 79 and the Greater New York Laborers-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust, in partnership with Urban Upbound, and developer RXR.
Michael Prohaska, business manager for Laborers Local 79, said people are continuing to struggle around the holidays because of the pandemic.
“I’m glad our union can work with community partners like Urban Upbound to support Queens families and forge a strong path forward that empowers workers and community residents,” he said.
