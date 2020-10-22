There will be no participatory budgeting for District 29 this year, Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) announced during last Wednesday’s Community Board 6 meeting.
Koslowitz will be term-limited out of office at the end of 2021 and said there are projects she needs to take care of, opining on saying that the city budget “was a horror” and that “We’re in a very bad way.”
The lawmaker said she does not know how much money she will be getting from the City Council for projects.
“I do not know how much money I will be getting from the Council for capital,” Koslowitz said. “Since this is going to be my last budget I have projects that I have to take care of, such as the Rego Park Library, which we’ve been dealing with since 1993 and the Richmond Hill Library [see separate story at qchron.com], which needs to be done, and many other projects in the schools that I have been involved in.”
For several years, Koslowitz set aside $1 million in funds for projects that residents could vote on. Money was spent on bathroom renovations at six public schools and water bottle-filling stations at eight schools last year.
In 2019, 33 of the Council’s 51 members opted to do participatory budgeting.
Heather Dimitriadis of CB 6 tweeted last Wednesday, “Exceedingly sad, yet exceedingly grateful for the capital investment that has been made by the councilwoman through BP to the schools, libraries and the general safety of our community. Hoping that whomever leads D29 next shares her vision.”
