The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect in a knifepoint robbery at a Rego Park business just after midnight on Oct. 26.
According to police, a man entered the Howard News Vape and Smoke Shop at 97-15 Queens Blvd. at about 12:10 a.m. He brandished a knife and took $3,500 from the register. No injuries were reported.
Police said the robber was described as being in his 30s with a medium complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, black gloves and a multicolored face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
— Michael Gannon
