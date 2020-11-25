The East River Kiwanis Club collected 12 boxes’ worth of donations at its annual Thanksgiving food drive, held last Saturday at the C-Town Fresh supermarket at 31-18 24 Ave. in Astoria.
The 12 boxes of food were donated to Hour Children of Long Island City, the group that aids incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women and their families. The Queens Chronicle also sponsored the event.
Here joining in the effort in front of the C-Town are Store Manager Rey Cabrera, left; area resident and food drive supporter Peter Konstantantopoulos; Nood Hamdan, the store’s owner; Ree Brinn, an account executive with the Queens Chronicle; Joe Knowlin of Hour Children; Jacklyn Negron Pappas, president of the East River Kiwanis Club; Anthony Pappas, the club secretary; and Cil Shaw-Brewer, the club director.
