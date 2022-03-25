The bullet ripped through the window on its deadly path. Though not actually aimed, it was on the perfect trajectory to accomplish its goal: to kill a human being.
It plunged into the throat of the mother of three, piercing her carotid artery and emptying her body of the life-giving blood that now poured out of the hole in her neck. Standing by her bedroom window one moment, she was dying on the floor the next.
Her oldest son, 14, woke up to the noise of his mother struggling to breathe and ran into the bedroom. He called to his father, who tried to save his wife with CPR, but there was nothing they could do.
Bertha Arriaga died on her bedroom floor in a pool of blood at age 43 a little before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
Now, a little less than a year and a half later, the man who killed her by holding a gun over his shoulder and firing into the Jackson Heights building outside of which he had just tried and failed to steal a scooter has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The killer, Issam Elabbar, 32, of Corona will also be subject to five years’ post-release supervision. District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the sentence on Friday. State Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise handed down the sentence.
“The victim of this senseless crime was in her home — a place where one would expect to be safe from harm,” Katz said in a prepared statement. “Tragically, the woman’s oldest son discovered his mother gasping for air and bleeding to death. In pleading guilty, the defendant has admitted to firing randomly without regard for human life. He has now been sentenced by the Court for his criminal actions.”
The killing occurred on 34th Avenue near 92nd Street. Elabbar had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in December 2021. The indictment a grand jury handed up in October 2020 included several more charges: murder in the second degree, attempted petit larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and unlawful possession of pistol ammunition.
A video police released at the time of the crime shows two men, one identified as Elabbar, unsuccessfully try to steal a scooter chained up to a sign in front of Arriaga’s building just before she is shot. Sparks are seen as they apparently try to use some kind of power tool to free the vehicle, which looks like a bicycle, and was first referred to that way by police. The men give up and split up. Elabbar, who already was on a scooter, rides a short way down the sidewalk, turns into the street and stops. That apparently is when he decides to fire.
According to Arriaga’s brother in law, Javier Aguilar, who wrote the introduction for a GoFundMe page set up to assist the family, the victim was sleeping when noise outside woke her up and prompted her to look out the window. Then the bullet came.
Arriaga came to the United States from Mexico in search of a better life about 20 years before her killing, according to the GoFundMe page. She met her husband, Jorge Aguilar and the couple had three sons. They were 14, 10 and 6 when they lost their mother 18 months ago.
